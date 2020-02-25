AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Friday.
Jordan Winebernner of the 06700 block of C.R. P 50, Montpelier, Ohio, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days, with credit from Dec. 16, 2019.
Branden Hiler of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol content, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Feb. 18, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Forrest Lutz of the 0500 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Feb. 28, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration and fined $1 for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively and may be served on home detention.
Lori Karn of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for fraud, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Simon of the 500 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Demitri Ridley of the 2500 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 76 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for time served in jail since Jan. 14.
Noah Boykin of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, received a pair of 60-day suspended sentences for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for up to one year and was fined $1.
