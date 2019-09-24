AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has received an extremely rare 1927 Duesenberg Model Y Prototype on a two-year loan, the museum said.
The one-of-a-kind automobile comes to the museum on loan courtesy of Bob Becker of Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada. It will be exhibited in the Company Showroom of the museum through the fall of 2021.
“The museum is grateful for the loan of the Duesenberg Model Y. Having this prototype in the showroom next to the Duesenberg Model X and J will allow visitors to visualize the full evolution in design of Duesenberg automobiles leading up to the Model J,” said Sam Grate, museum curator.
The Duesenberg name first became known in the automotive world due to the company’s success in both building and racing automobiles, with a record that includes Indianapolis 500 wins in 1924, 1925, and 1927.
Along with the success of their high-performance racing engines and cars, the Duesenberg brothers — Frederick and August — also produced passenger vehicles that would become known as the Model A. Their entry into the passenger-vehicle market would introduce several automotive innovations that include the first straight-8 engine, four-wheel hydraulic brakes, and a three-speed sliding gear transmission, a first for American-made automobiles.
Following the Model A, Duesenberg Inc. designed the Model X, and although 13 chassis were produced, only five were constructed to completion.
The Duesenberg Model Y prototypes, built in 1927, show the changes in design direction between the Model X and what would become the now-legendary Model J series, introduced to the public at the New York Car Show on Dec. 1, 1928.
During the prototype design process several different engine configurations were built, but it’s believed that only one car was finished. The body that survives is believed to have been built as an in-house prototype, and because they were prototypes, the Duesenberg brothers were tasked with destroying all the engines and chassis.
The younger of the Duesenberg brothers, August, decided to keep the in-house body that was built and had it mounted on a current Model A chassis along with a set of Stutz wheels, creating the automobile that survives today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.