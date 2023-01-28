AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H Council recently held its annual re-organizational meeting in preparation for 2023.
Officers are president Mark Carunchia, vice president Dr. Kyle Yarde, secretary Carrie Dunn, treasurer Rachel Haynes, at-large executive board member McKenna Clifford and 4-H Council representative to the fair board Matt Blomeke.
The 4-H Council is comprised of representatives from each township club, project-specific clubs, livestock superintendents, specialty groups, Junior Leaders, the Purdue Extension 4-H Educator and a representative from the DeKalb County Fair Board. The council’s mission is to provide financial, logistical and policy guidance support to the 4-H program in DeKalb County under the umbrella of the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service.
The 4-H Council provides funding for the 4-H program in areas such as camps and trips, awards for both summer and fall fair judging, equipment, judges, leader training and other logistical expenses. In addition, the council maintains the 4-H Exhibit Hall which is leased from the DeKalb County Fair Association. The hall is used extensively for 4-H activities in addition to public meetings and private rentals.
The Council budget is 98%-supported by continuous fundraising, sponsorships, grants, food stand sales, and the annual 4-H livestock auction. The DeKalb County 4-H Council is a non-profit educational organization as an affiliate of Purdue University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.