AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday took final action in approving a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance.
The commissioners conducted a public hearing on the ordinance before approving it on second and final reading.
The ordinance calls for a $200 plate fee for horse-drawn vehicles. The funds generated by the sale of plates will be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
Those not in compliance with the plate requirement will be assessed a $200 plate fee as well as an additional $200 fine, for a total of $400. There will be no discounts for multiple plates.
The commissioners removed language in the ordinance that stated lighting on horse-drawn vehicles must me visible from the front and rear. Instead, the commissioners agreed, lighting must be in accordance with Indiana laws, rules and regulations.
The ordinance will be effective Jan. 1, the commissioners agreed. The plate fee will be annual, based on a calendar year and pro-rated monthly. For 2023 — the first year the ordinance will be in effect, the commissioners agreed there will be a 60-day grace period to comply.
Prior to approving the ordinance, the commissioners discussed allowing exemptions for specialty horse-drawn vehicles, such as hearses used by the Amish community, and wagons used in parades, charity events and shows.
“I’m not entirely happy with it. I’m OK with the financial end of things. I’m still concerned about requiring like the Horsemen’s Association, who don’t use their horse-drawn vehicles for transportation but for charity events or for shows and so forth to fall under this bill,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“As I went back through my notes from when I visited some of the folks in the Amish community, they have specialty horse-drawn vehicles that you could make a good argument for exempting, like the hearses, funeral vehicles that are only used for those special purposes.”
“I would think if they’re participating in a funeral, that hearse really wouldn’t need a tag,” said Commissioners’ President Bill Hartman.
“That’s a common sense thing,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“Can we carve out special uses?” Watson asked.
“I think you can,” said the commissioners’ attorney, Jim McCanna.
“Or make an announcement, you’re not going to ticket funeral hearses that are horse-drawn. You’re not going to ticket horsemen association ... if they’re participating in a parade.”
“Horse-drawn vehicles that are not typically used for transportation but special uses,” Watson suggested.
“Yes, and that’s a very good way to put it,” McCanna replied.
“I don’t know if that’s discriminatory or not though. You’re still using the road. If I was in the Amish community, I would say that’s discriminatory ... I’m just throwing that out there,” said Sanderson.
“Like I said, there isn’t a cop in the world that is going to stop a funeral procession, pull over that hearse and give them a ticket” Sanderson continued.
Ultimately, the commissioners agreed to leave the ordinance alone and let the matter be dealt with by the discernment and discretion of law enforcement.
“There’s discernment in anything,” Sanderson said.
“If the Horsemen’s Association, I think if they’re driving their buggy or their wagon to the parade, I don’t see a police officer giving them a ticket. Is that a guarantee? No, but I don’t see it happening.”
“I don’t either,” said Hartman.
The term “horse-drawn vehicle” does not include horse-drawn agricultural implements, according to the ordinance.
“I think that was a well worked on project,” Watson said as the ordinance was adopted.
“Yes. We took our time and did it right,” Sanderson agreed.
