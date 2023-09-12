Today, Sept. 12
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Stories & Streaming, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Game Night, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Murder & Merlot, Byler Lane Winery, 5858 C.R. 35, Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Break-In Bags, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 14
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot Care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-9 p.m. — Dine to Donate for Eckhart Public Library, The Italian Grille, 227 N. Duesenberg Dr., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Hobbit door necklaces, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 15
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot Care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teen Art Club, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St.,
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Saturday, Sept. 16
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Monday, Sept. 18
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, Sept 21
10-11 a.m.— Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m.— Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m.— Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Friday, Sept. 22
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
Monday, Sept. 25
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 28
10-11 a.m.— Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m.— Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m.— Education series, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 29
6:30 p.m.— Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Oct. 29
2-5 p.m. — Fall harvest party, hosted by Pine Hills Auburn, DeKalb County Fairgrounds; bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, popcorn; free.
