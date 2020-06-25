Kelley serving as intern
Cameron Kelley of Auburn, a senior at Purdue University Fort Wayne, is serving as an intern in Washington, D.C.
He was accepted into a program of The Fund for American Studies. He previously worked as an intern in the Indiana Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.