AUBURN — Tyler Johnson has filed as a candidate in the 2022 primary election, seeking the Republican nomination for the Indiana State Senate District 14 seat.
He filed his declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Election Division Thursday. He is seeking to fill the seat currently filled by Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who has announced he will retire at the end of his current term.
Filing for local offices at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office Friday were Republicans Michael J. Lilly for Keyser Township Trustee; Heather Bledsoe for Wilmington Township Trustee; Kathryn Blotkamp Sattison for Keyser Township Board member; and Mary Diehl for Republican Convention delegate.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 4.
