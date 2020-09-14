BUTLER — Paragon Steel is building an $8.3 million expansion of its Butler campus and seeking a tax abatement on $4.3 million of its value.
The company presented its request at Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council.
Paragon is installing “the best slitter in the Midwest” for steel products, said Bruce Whitman, its general manager. The company is seeking a phase-in of property taxes on the machinery.
Construction already has begun for a 43,000 square-foot building to house the new machinery. However, Paragon is not asking for a tax reduction on the building.
The steel-slitting machinery would lead to 15 new, full-time jobs, with five employees to be added later this year, the company said in its presentation. Wages are estimated at $15.80 per hour, plus benefits.
With 15 employees added to the company’s existing work force of 60, the company would generate $1.3 million in local income taxes over the next 10 years, said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
Property taxes on the new equipment would be phased in at 10% per year over the next 10 years. During that time, the company still would pay $78,000 in property taxes on the new equipment, King said.
The council will consider granting the tax phase-in at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Paragon operates two processing plants on the campus of Steel Dynamics Inc. on C.R. 61 southwest of Butler.
According to its website, Paragon was founded in 1994 as Steel Dynamics began producing steel, and Paragon built its first processing plant in 1996.
Whitman said Paragon hopes it can make another building expansion of 60,000 square feet in the future.
