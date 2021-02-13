Monday
8 a.m. — Auburn Fire Pension Board, annual meeting, Fire Station 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Drive.
2 p.m. — Auburn Police Pension Board, annual meeting, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St. The agenda includes an update on the fire system and a report on model schools.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Eastside High School media center. Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
4:45 p.m. — Auburn Board of Works, closed executive session to interview prospective applicants for the position of police corporal, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in door 24. The public is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes: 2021 budget review; technology bids; and the Country Meadow Elementary School fire alarm system. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place after the regular meeting.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
