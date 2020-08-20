AUBURN — As DeKalb County’s sewage ordinance meets its first real test, county officials are considering some changes.
The test comes as a new City of Auburn sewer line has been extended to a private residence on the east side of C.R. 427, north of DeKalb High School.
The ordinance could require owners of seven homes on the west side of the road to connect to the sewer because it is within 300 feet of their property lines. Connecting could be expensive if it requires a lift station.
Last week, County Commissioners voted to place a moratorium on enforcement for those homeowners until the city completes a study of whether a lift station is needed.
The commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna, speculated that connecting to the new, city-owned sewer could cost $35,000 to $40,000 if a lift station is needed, unless the city helps with that cost.
Commissioners want to look at a section of the county’s septic system ordinance, which they passed in 2017, that appears to forbid using any septic system more than 20 years old if a sewer is available.
In April, a homeowner on the west side of C.R. 427 told commissioners his septic system is more than 20 years old, but was rated “perfect” in a 2018 inspection. The county ordinance could force him to abandon it and connect to the new sewer.
“I personally think it’s a little short-sighted to have a 20-year life span on a septic system. I think it should be based on whether it’s working or failing,” Quick said in April.
Commissioners also will consider changing a requirement to connect to a sewer if doing so costs less than 150% of the price of a new septic system. They proposed changing the standard to 125%.
During a meeting with commissioners Monday. DeKalb County Health Department Sanitarian Cathy Manuel, who handles septic issues, objected to making changes at the first sign of complaints about the ordinance.
However, the county Board of Health president, Jeffrey Stephens, asked commissioners to give the health board a chance to “clean up the language as needed” in the ordinance.
“We can expedite it,” Stephens said. “I don’t think it’s going to take much word-smithing to get this to an acceptable level.”
McCanna suggested eliminating any reference to a 20-year standard. He also serves as attorney for the Board of Health.
County Commissioners President William Hartman said the ordinance puts an undue burden on homeowners who have functioning septic systems. He said his system is 40 years old and still works.
Hartman also proposed that the county should require a certified inspection of a septic system every time a home changes owners, unless the system is less than a certain age — perhaps 10 or 15 years.
“I know we’ve got systems out there with septic tanks into field tiles,” Hartman said about illegal connections.
Allen Haynes of the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District said an inspection-upon-sale rule was discussed when the ordinance was written, but health officials were advised to consider the economic impact on homeowners.
“That’s how we ended up with a voluntary certified inspection,” Haynes said. A buyer can request an inspection, but only the owner can authorize it.
Haynes said a rule such as Hartman suggested could cause a potentially huge economic issue in the county, with homes going unsold because they could not pass septic inspections.
Manuel warned, “That’s going to lead to abandoned houses, because there’s no fix” for a property that has a failed septic system, but no room for a new septic field and no sewer available.
