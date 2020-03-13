AUBURN — Representatives from numerous DeKalb County groups and organizations gathered Thursday morning to share about what they are doing to prepare for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
About 40 people attended the meeting, including first responders and representatives from emergency management, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, the county’s school districts, IMPACT Institute and libraries, said DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
The meeting included open discussion, informal planning and recommendations, Souder said.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health had tested 64 patients for COVID-19. Twelve cases had tested positive, and there had been no deaths in Indiana as a result of the virus, according to the ISDH.
Souder said two people from DeKalb County have been tested for the virus, and the results came back negative. Another DeKalb County case that involved exposure to a case found in Noble County is under investigation and will be tested this week, Souder said. That person is self-isolating, he added.
Test kits are limited, and the Indiana State Department of Health will provide the tests after a patient is approved for testing. The DeKalb County Health Department does not have the test kits, Souder and County Nurse Cheryl Lynch explained.
Souder said school districts are expecting to hear from the Indiana Department of Education about advisories on school closings. The local health department also will serve as a source for advice and recommendations, he added.
School districts also are discussing restrictions on gatherings of a certain size and managing after-school events and are working on a unified approach, Souder said.
“I believe outside (events) are much safer and could be held, while inside events would take on a different risk and probably should be deferred,” Souder added.
Souder noted that school districts are preparing to go on spring break, and the meeting included discussion on people returning from international travel. Souder said he would recommend self-quarantining for 14 days after returning from intercontinental travel.
Later in the day, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district adopted policies similar to Souder’s recommendations. It has suspended indoor events involving spectators and visitors, but outdoor events will continue as planned. The district has canceled a show choir competition that was scheduled for Saturday.
Any students or employees traveling outside the United States, including on cruise ships, during spring break must self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning.
Souder said there also was discussion about inmate traffic at the DeKalb County Jail. There has not been an active case of the virus among the local jail population, and adequate cleaning measures are in place, he added.
DeKalb County Commissioner William Hartman said that beginning Monday, county employees will be restricted from traveling outside the county on official business. Any exceptions, such as state-mandated meetings, will be determined on a case-by-case basis, he said.
While the virus will cause influenza-type symptoms in most who contract it, there is a risk of downplaying it too much, Souder said. He is especially concerned about nursing home patients and healthcare workers being affected by the virus.
“If we had anything that got out of hand … it would potentially overwhelm hospital and medical services and supplies,” he added.
Lynch said the county health department receives continuous updates from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state department of health and regularly is in touch with the state preparedness coordinator. The department also is working with Homeland Security to review locations and sites where large groups of people can be vaccinated, when the time comes, she said. No antivirals or vaccines are available at this time, she said.
The health department is suggesting that local industries relax or suspend employee point systems for attendance.
“We don’t want people to lose jobs for following advice for best medical practices,” Souder said.
Other health department suggestions include doing work and gathering remotely and postponing or canceling large gatherings that are not necessary.
For more information on COVID-19, people may contact the state COVID-19 Epidemiology Resource Center at (317) 233-7125, or online at epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
