INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order Wednesday approving $1,110,000 in civil penalties for Northern Indiana Public Service Company for pipeline safety violations occurring in 2018.
The violations are related to NIPSCO’s failure to locate or mark its pipelines in two days as required by its pipeline safety procedures, the commission said. The fine is the largest in Indiana history.
The penalties are the 2018 installment of an original settlement agreement between NIPSCO and the Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division, approved in November 2017. In that agreement, NIPSCO paid $900,000 for previous violations dating back to 2015 and agreed to pay additional penalties for violations it may commit going forward.
Both the Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division and NIPSCO agreed on the dollar amount for each violation in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with respect to locating underground gas pipelines and facilities, the commission said. In February 2019, NIPSCO was directed to pay $765,000 for violations occurring in 2017.
All funds collected from penalties go directly to the state’s General Fund. The commission’s order says “none of this penalty shall be recovered from NIPSCO’s customers.”
The Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division has jurisdiction over intrastate pipelines operated and maintained by utilities such as NIPSCO. If a violation of state and federal pipeline safety regulations is found, the division investigates and may request penalties.
“Properly responding to and locating pipelines is critical to avoiding property damage and personal injury potentially resulting from natural gas explosions,” the IURC said.
