GARRETT — Police are looking for two suspects after a shooting incident in Garrett late Monday night.
According to investigators, a Garrett man was shot in the right shoulder by a small-caliber weapon around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Keyser Street.
He was treated on scene by Garrett firefighters and DeKalb EMS paramedics, then taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where he was listed in serious condition.
Officers said the victim has been cooperating with police. His name was not released.
Officers are looking for two suspects who fled on foot. They are described as white men, one 6-feet tall with a military-style haircut, the other with shaggy hair. Investigators will attempt to check surveillance cameras from nearby businesses Tuesday to learn more about what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Garrett Police Detective Cornejo at 357-5151, ext. 3126.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, DeKalb EMS and Garrett firefighters assisted Garrett Police with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.