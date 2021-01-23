AUBURN — Prices for 20 vintage, wood-sided station wagons began at $15,000 and kept rising until they peaked at $310,000.
Together the “woodies,” all sold by one collector, easily brought more than $1 million in a car auction Saturday at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn.
Auctioneer John Kruse said the highlight of the sale came when a wood-trimmed 1947 Mercury Marmon-Harrington with four-wheel drive brought the $310,000 price.
“I believe that’s a world record,” said Kruse, who enjoyed a spirited bidding war for the car.
“It’s neat to see great collectors buying and selling,” he said.
Several others from the “woodie” collection topped $50,000, including a 1942 Mercury wagon that brought $120,000. The 20th and final “woodie” to cross the auction stage, a 1953 Ford Crestline, sold for $76,000. The wood wagons made up more than a quarter of the sale’s 71 entries.
The auction’s highest price for an individual car went for a classic 1934 Packard 12-cylinder at $515,000. Prices reported are those called by auctioneer Rod Egan, which do not include a buyer’s premium of 10% to 12%.
The Packard was one of two vehicles in the sale that reportedly carried President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a passenger. The other was a wood-bodied 1934 Ford Estate Wagon that sold for $60,000.
The only Auburn Automobile Co. classic in the auction, a 1936 Cord 810 Phaeton, sold for $117,500.
Classic car restoration expert Travis Lavine of Nappanee, commentator for the first-ever livestream of the sale on Worldwide TV, called the Cord “The most unique American pre-war car produced.” Kayla Blakeslee, morning host for WOWO radio of Fort Wayne, anchored the Worldwide TV coverage.
A 1963 Chevrolet Corvette coupe sold for $215,000, which Egan called a bargain. Auction literature said its “resto-mod” transformation cost more than $500,000.
Another price touted as a world record saw a $109,000 winning bid for a 1996 Dodge Viper GPS.
Bidding on a 1979 Chevrolet van from the “A-Team” television series stalled near its starting point of $75,000. Thanks to a donation from the anonymous seller, proceeds from its sale will benefit the new Career Coaching Academy at Kruse Plaza.
The J. Kruse Education Center at Kruse Plaza also received a donation of the $17,000 sale price for the auction’s last vehicle, an unusual 1904 Carter Electric Motorette.
Originally scheduled for Scottsdale, Arizona, the sale took place 1,800 miles to the northeast in Auburn, where it was 33 degrees colder. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the move when Arizona banned events with large crowds. In Indiana, a modest audience attended in person, with most bids coming by phone or internet.
Kruse and his partner, Rod Egan, said the next auction at Kruse Plaza will be the American Festival & Auction scheduled for April 23-24.
