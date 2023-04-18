AUBURN — A large crowd gathered Friday at the National Automotive and Truck Museum to rally support for Republican candidates at the Lincoln Day dinner.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, one of three Republicans seeking to ascend to the governor’s mansion, was the keynote speaker.
The event drew approximately 270 people, including several candidates for local political races and county and regional office holders.
Earlier, Danny Russel provided entertainment with an impression of 16th president Abraham Lincoln.
Unlike many states, in which the lieutenant governor only acts when the governor is incapacitated or unable to fulfill his or her duties, Crouch said she carries many responsibilities in Indiana.
By statute, Crouch is president of the state Senate. She also leads the Indiana Agriculture and Rural Development, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Destination Development Corp.
One of her chief causes is mental health and addiction.
“The human cost of this pandemic is huge, and it’s going to continue to grow for years to come, not just the cost to our families, but the cost to our workforce and the cost to our budgets,” she said.
“When I talk to anyone dealing with young people, they will share the amount of panic, anxiety, depression, suicide ideation or acting on suicide and self-harm is greater than they’ve ever seen,” Crouch stated. “That is the future of Indiana.
“One out of five Hoosiers struggles with mental illness or addiction,” she said. Crouch said her mother battled with depression. An older brother, who died in November, was an alcoholic. A younger sister committed suicide. One of Crouch’s daughters is 15 years sober and bipolar.
“When you see Hoosiers that are struggling because of the genes they have inherited, we know we have to do something to help them,” Crouch said. She thanked the state Legislature for making strides to address mental illness and depression.
She turned to explaining why she and others choose conservative, Republican beliefs and ideals.
“Many of us didn’t grow up in political homes, but we were raised with values and principles that unite us: a belief in God; a belief it takes hard work to get ahead; a belief in equality and opportunity, not equality of outcome.
“We have a strong sense of personal responsibility, but we readily accept that we have a responsibility to help others who are less fortunate,” Crouch said.
Crouch said the “Reagan Revolution,” of President Ronald Reagan, was an inspiration to many young and idealistic conservatives. “He always reminded us that we must never rest in the fight to protect life and liberty,” she said. “Reagan said that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.
“We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream; it must be fought for, protected and handed off for them to do the same,” Crouch stated. “As Republicans, we still believe in these important and unifying words because we believe our Creator has endowed us with inalienable rights that governments of men cannot take away.
“We believe our Constitution is not a guide; our Constitution is a guarantee of our rights as Americans, and we believe we should have the freedom to choose our own path without interference from the all powerful government in a far distance capital.
“Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Government should do for people only what they cannot do better for themselves and no more,’” Crouch said.
“Think about that. As Republicans, we have to fight the problems of too much and inefficient government. We have to deliver services efficiently and cost-effectively to those that need them, but shouldn’t we always measure our progress, not by the amount of assistance we give people, but by the number of people who get off of assistance and get back onto their own two feet? That’s what we do in Indiana.”
Crouch noted Republicans hold super majorities in both the Indiana House and Senate; all six of the top state offices; both U.S. senators and seven of the nine U.S. congressional seats are Republicans; and 88% of county offices are led by Republicans.
“I can remember when it wasn’t so,” she said. “When I was in local government as a county auditor and county commissioner from ’95 to 2005, Democrats controlled state government, they controlled local government, and our state was in horrible fiscal condition.
“We had deficit budgets. We delayed payments to schools, universities and local governments because we didn’t have enough money to pay our bills to make those payments on time.
“That’s why I ran for state representative, and I have been auditor of state and now lieutenant governor, and under Republican leadership over the past 18 years, we have turned this state around where we have balanced budgets, low taxes and healthy surpluses.
“As a result, Indiana is no. 1 in the Midwest and we’re sixth in the nation for our business environment,” she said. “We lead the country in advanced manufacturing, we have the best infrastructure in the nation, and we’re one of 14 states with a triple A credit bond rating by all three rating agencies, incredible accomplishments.
“But today, we’re at a crossroads, a crossroads of progress versus progressivism,” Crouch said. “Do we continue the progress of the past 18 years or do we turn our party over to the party of Biden, the party who can’t tell you what a woman is.
“I don’t know about you, but I know what my pronouns are. I’m a wife, I’m a mother, I’m a gun owner and I protect life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.