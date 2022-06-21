AUBURN — The two teams from Auburn competing in the Great American Race are on the road and headed for the Hoosier state in what will be the closest stop for the competitors.
The teams will leave Perrysburg, Ohio Wednesday morning with a stop at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend for lunch during the fourth leg of the Great American Race.
The team stayed overnight in Erie, Pennsylvania on Monday night.
The teams’ journey on the race began in Warwick, Rhode Island on Sunday. The teams arrived in Warwick late last week as there were scheduled practice rounds and Rookie School the teams had to complete.
Upon arrival in Warwick on Thursday, the team instantly went to work to fix the transmission on the 1948 Ford. The transmission was changed in time to visit the home and collection of Dick Shappy, a car collector in the area.
On Friday, John McCollough and Connor Miller won their first Ace — a perfect score on a leg of the race. On Friday night, the Auburn X-Cup team worked to 2:30 a.m. to help a fellow competitor change a transmission in his 1931 Model A.
During the Trophy Run on Saturday, the teams captured two addition Aces.
Monday’s route took the teams from Binghamton, New York to Erie, Pennsylvania traveling through Windsor Locks, Connecticut and Woodstock, New York.
Comments on the National Automotive and Truck Museum of the United States’ Facebook page said the course was a tough one, but the teams beat the scores of many experienced adult teams.
The two local teams, made up of a half dozen young men, are sponsored by the National Auto and Truck Museum and the Early Ford V-8 Museum. The teams consists of John McCollough of Auburn, Scott Armstrong of Auburn, John Taller of Huntertown, Jack Pontius of Auburn, Gavin Swift of Auburn, Kaden Goebel of Edgerton, Ohio and Connor Miller of Warren.
The teams are traveling the back roads of America as they compete on a timed course on a daily basis ending up in Fargo, North Dakota on Sunday.
Teams learn each day’s route only 30 minutes before hitting the road. They must follow a set of detailed instructions, maintaining a prescribed speed to reach checkpoints at the exact time required.
Each team’s navigator need to calculate the correct pace to make up lost time if traffic puts the car behind schedule.
The driver must focus on a special, precise speedometer mounted on the dashboard as well as the road ahead, all while staying 5 mph under the posted speed limit.
Traveling to their lunch destination on Wednesday teams will have to travel through some portion of northeast Indiana.
