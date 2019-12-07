Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
6 p.m. DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss strategic planning and upcoming school board agenda Items.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, work session to discuss strategic planning.
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, board meeting, USDA Service Center conference room, 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne.
