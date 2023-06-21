AUBURN — A catastrophic brain injury sustained by a five-month-old baby girl is characteristic of a violent acceleration-deceleration injury, or injury caused by shaking, a DeKalb County jury heard Tuesday.
Dr. Tara Holloran, a child abuse pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children, testified in the jury trial of Billy R. Burrow Jr., 33, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1. Burrow is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. He also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
In an affidavit of probable cause, Brady Thomas, who at that time was a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and now is Sheriff, said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13, 2021.
Thomas said he was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
In the affidavit, Thomas said he spoke with Amanda Allard, who said that on the previous day she was on her way home from work when she received a phone call from Burrow, asking her when she would be home because the baby was acting “funny.”
When Allard arrived at home, she located the baby on the couch. She said she was unable to get a response from the baby and described the baby as being “like a wet noodle,” the affidavit said. Allard said the baby had slow breathing and was making grunting sounds, Thomas said in the affidavit.
Allard told Thomas that no one other than herself and Burrow had cared for the child, as well as the child’s twin brother. Allard told Thomas that Burrow told her he got the child up in the morning and went to get her bottle and when he returned, there was something wrong with her, the affidavit said.
Burrow told Thomas that when he returned with the baby’s bottle, she was turning blue. He told police repeatedly that the babies have never been hit, dropped, fallen or thrown.
During testimony Tuesday, Holloran reviewed images that she said showed hemorrhages over the baby’s brain. She said force would be necessary to create that type of injury.
“It takes a violent amount of force,” she said, adding that that type of injury would not be caused by a baby falling.
She said a child with that type of injury would display other neurological signs, such as loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing, seizures, extreme crying and vomiting.
She said she would expect symptoms to start immediately and progressively get worse.
The baby also had hemorrhaged in her spine, which is consistent with a shaking injury, the jury heard.
Holloran also reviewed images of hemorrhages to the baby’s eyes that she said also are typical of a shaking injury.
A chest x-ray performed on the infant girl at Riley also revealed healing rib fractures, Holloran said. She added that the fractures would have been at least 10 days old, but not older than a month or two.
An x-ray performed on the infant boy also showed healing rib fractures that would have been at least 10 days old. A picture of the infant boy’s forearm showed a bruising pattern formed by apparent squeezing, Holloran testified.
Referring to the baby girl’s brain injuries, Holloran noted timing is important. The baby had been reported to have taken a bottle at 4 a.m. and was said to be fine and continued to act normally before she became minimally responsive, so the head injury would have been sustained between those two events, she concluded.
Outlining his case during opening statements Tuesday, DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said that as the police investigation progressed, things became more disturbing.
A search of Burrow’s and Allard’s cell phones revealed disturbing text messages, with conversations about how they planned to molest the children, Blythe said.
He said they researched online and the jury will see photos that Burrow had saved on his phone that clearly was child pornography.
“Nothing in this case is normal,” Blythe added.
During his opening statement, Burrow’s attorney, Kevin Likes, contended there were no eye witnesses to how the baby’s brain injury was sustained. On the text messages, Likes said, Burrow contends there was no intent to follow through in any of the things they were exchanging back and forth.
“You are going to have to make that particular distinction,” Likes told the jury.
