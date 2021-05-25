AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present the first in its series of free outdoor concerts Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the museum’s plaza.
Addison Agen of Fort Wayne will perform in the concert presented in partnership with Country Heritage Winery, Mad Anthony’s Brewing Company and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
Addison is an Americana singer-songwriter best known as first runner-up on Season 13 of NBC's “The Voice.”
Based in Fort Wayne, the 19-year-old uses her raw and heart-wrenching voice to invite listeners of all kinds to be grateful and self-reflective.
Agen's honest storytelling and simplicity earned her an opening slot with Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, as well as with Kevin Bacon's The Bacon Brothers in 2019. Her music transforms lived experiences into songs woven together with themes of nostalgia, acceptance, hopefulness and joy.
The monthly concerts will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from May through September from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the campus of the museum, with music starting at 6 p.m Local craft beer and wine will be available for purchase from the sponsors, and food will be available from Shigs in Pit.
“We have been looking forward to bringing outdoor events back to northeast Indiana for over a year now. We believe that the Classic Car Concert Series will provide a safe and enjoyable environment for the public to get back out and enjoy the summer weather in the community,” said Walter Fisher, marketing manager for the museum.
The Classic Car Concert Series was conceived to provide the public with a free event featuring some of the best drinks, food, and local music available in the area. The music lineup for the series includes Night to Remember on June 24, The Hubie Ashcraft Band on July 29, Auburn’s own Big Caddy Daddy on Aug. 26, and Whoa, Man! on Sept. 23. Audience members are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event.
More information and details regarding future dates may be found online at automobilemuseum.org or facebook.com/ACDAM1974.
