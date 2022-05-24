AUBURN — Natalie DeWitt and four other leaders representing the State of Indiana recently completed the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Summit.
Established in 1938, the American Enterprise Institute is a nonprofit organization supported by contributions. AEI is a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential and building a freer and safer world.
The Leadership Network is an exclusive policy education and professional development program for state-based, mid-career executives in the public, private and non-profit sectors. The program represents a unique opportunity for leaders around the country to participate in our work and help us to increase opportunity for our fellow citizens.
“AEI Leadership Network has given me an extraordinary opportunity to learn and connect with remarkable leaders from across the United States,” DeWitt said.
She is a lifelong DeKalb County resident and is vice president/partner at Auburn Taylor Rental. She oversees construction, special events and portable restroom divisions. DeWitt is also a member of the Auburn Common Council serving District 1 and volunteers her time with many organizations across the county. She is proud of her community and hopes to pass on her love and passion for serving the people of northeast Indiana to everyone with whom she interacts.
The AEI Leadership Network leaders from Indiana are: Kelly Mitchell, Marion County; Ryan Locke, Hamilton County; Monika Kozlowski, Marion County; Keeley Stingel, Washington County and DeWitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.