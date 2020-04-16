AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department said Thursday it has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are:
• a 60-year-old man who is recovering at home;
• a 43-year-old woman who is recovering at home;
• an 11-year-old boy who is recovering at home; and
• a 26-year-old woman who is recovering at home.
The new cases bring to 11 the total of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in DeKalb County residents.
“Please continue to keep following social-distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as Gov. Holcomb’s Stay-at-Home Order as much as possible,” the Health Department said in a news release. “Additionally, please wear a face covering in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
The new cases continued an increasing pace of COVID-19 developments in DeKalb County this week.
The county confirmed its seventh case Wednesday and its sixth case Monday.
Tuesday, the county reported its first death from the illness caused by the coronavirus — a 65-year-old man who had been in critical condition since April 3 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Of DeKalb County’s 11 cases, only two required hospitalization, according to local health officials. The first patient, whose case was confirmed March 24, was admitted to Parkview Regional before returning home after “improving dramatically,” according to DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
DeKalb County still has the fewest COVID-19 cases in rural northeast Indiana, with four neighboring counties all reporting 14 or more.
The number of DeKalb County residents tested for the coronavirus took its biggest leap in Thursday’s state reporting, climbing from 51 to 69. That now is tied for the region’s fewest tests with LaGrange County and is one test behind Whitley County’s total.
DeKalb County health officials issued a letter to residents Tuesday, relaying information about the local response to COVID-19:
Testing for the coronavirus:
• Testing is presently being performed at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
• Testing guidelines are set by the Indiana State Department of Health.
• Testing samples can only be verified by the state or select commercial laboratories.
• There is still limited availability of tests so only certain people are being tested.
Treatment for the coronavirus:
• There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
• Self-treatment at home is most common, most will not need hospitalization.
• If you develop a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing seek medical care but call first.
What is DeKalb County doing regarding the COVID-19 response:
• weekly stakeholder meetings with leaders from the local, district and state;
• established an Emergency Operations Center for tracking, monitoring and management;
• updating plans and contingency plans; and
• education and information sharing.
What important steps you can take to prevent the spread:
• stay home, save lives – essential travel only;
• maintain social distancing, keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more;
• avoid close contact with people, hand shaking and touching;
• wear face coverings such as masks, scarf, or bandannas especially in public settings;
• wash your hands often and avoid touching your face;
• cover your cough and sneeze; and
• clean and disinfect frequently
“In closing, we anticipate the number of positive cases to continue to rise in DeKalb County. We all need to work together to slow the spread.
“This truly needs to be a unified approach by all citizens of DeKalb County,” the letter said.
