Officers arrest 26
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 26 people from Feb. 2-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Nathaniel Behnke, 29, of the 1600 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 2 at 4:41 p.m. when he turned himself in to answer a warrant charging him with child seduction, a Level 3 felony.
Joseph Garrison, 37, of the 5500 block of Ray Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 2 at 10:20 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kayla Preston, 27, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob O’Connor, 24, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 3 at 12:51 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging on charges of failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Manis Huff, 49, of the 1000 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 3 at 2:24 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator.
Kristina Berry, 43, of the 400 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb 4 at 10:34 a.m. when she turned herself in to answer a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyrone Ternet, 51, of the 2500 block of East South Avenue, Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 4 at 10:17 a.m. on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Stevens, 30, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Feb 4 at 1:52 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dalton Dowell, 26, of the 800 block of Westfield Drive, Bluffton, was arrested Feb. 3 at 8:22 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested Feb. 3 at 5:31 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor .
Kent Strock, 52, of the 1800 block of C.R. 61, Butler, was arrested Feb. 4 at 5:58 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cassidi Phelps, 22, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 5 at 1:02 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Coltin Snavely, 30, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested Feb. 5 at 12:47 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of making or delivering a false document, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Cassabon, 29, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested Feb. 5 at 5:05 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Luis Navedo, 28, of the 700 block of Dallas Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 5 at 7:20 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Konrad Simpson, 48, of the 11700 block of Washington Street, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 5 at 8:45 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Leon, 37, of the 1100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 6 at 4:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roger Rhodes, 23, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 6 at 11:46 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicholas Sajecki, 27, of the 4300 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 7 at 11:42 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Williford, 28, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shawn Heffner, 36, of the 5300 block of Eastwick Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 8 at 5:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Fredrick Rupel, 65, of the 400 block of East Central Avenue, Bluffton, was arrested Feb. 8 at 9:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with home improvement fraud, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Shane Campbell, 39, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 8 at 10:43 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Tyson Davidson, 33, of the 1000 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested Feb. 9 at 8:35 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and interference with reporting a crime, all Class A misdemeanors.
Angela Wright, 45, of the 400 block of Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested Feb. 9 at 9:23 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Damian Bowers, 25, of the 5400 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 9 at 12:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
