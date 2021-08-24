FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Police Department seeking information about suspects involved in an Aug. 10 theft at Pine Valley Country Club, 10900 Pine Mills Road.
Police said the suspects arrived at 10 a.m. in a black Mercedes GL350 SUV and get into two parked vehicles, taking cash and multiple credit cards. The suspects used the stolen credit cards at the northwest Fort Wayne Best Buy and Target and southwest Fort Wayne Best Buy and Target stores. The suspects changed their clothing and vehicle. The second vehicle the suspects used appears to be a Ford Transit type van with a company logo on the side.
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call the FWPD Street Crimes unit at 427-1383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.