AUBURN — The Auburn Community Band has scheduled two Christmas concerts this fall:
• Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.; and
• Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, Angola, for Turning Point.
Because the band cannot perform in any nursing homes this year, it will be making a video-and-audio recording of a Christmas concert and distributing it to nursing facilities in the area.
