FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on Interstate 69 as part of the ongoing I-69 and Coldwater Road interchange modification project.
Starting on or after May 16, the left lanes of I-69 in both directions will be closed in both directions under the bridge for approximately three to four weeks.
Following that closure, the right lanes of I-69 in both directions will be closed for approximately three to four weeks. There will be a work zone speed limit of 55 mph in place. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Work on the $9.7 million project began in March and is expected to last until November.
INDOT reminds drivers to consider worker safety and slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.
