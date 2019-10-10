EVANSVILLE — Successful sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate enabled the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust to award $608,000 in competitive grants this year.
The trust is the only organization in Indiana authorized to sell the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate, which is the organization’s only fundraising initiative.
The Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate is sold through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Each license plate sold generates a $25 donation, which furthers the trust’s mission to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana.
Each year, the trust invites organizations to apply for grants, and in 2019, 35 organizations in Indiana received funding.
Organizations serving DeKalb County, including Cameron Hospital Foundation, Indiana Women in Need Foundation and Parkview Cancer Institute, together received nearly $49,000 for breast cancer screening and diagnostic services and/or patient support.
Since the license plate was introduced in 2002 as a message of hope by the late founder Nancy Jaynes, tens of thousands of women have received screening, diagnostic and support services through the awarding of more than $5 million in competitive grants.
“Every time you see a car with the Breast Cancer Awareness license plate and its signature pink heart, you know that person has made the difference in someone’s life,” said Beth Knapp, executive director of the trust. “We are grateful to the thousands of supporters who help us raise awareness about breast cancer and the service providers who keep hope alive.”
Sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty plate also fund thousands of dollars in scholarships for students whose families have been impacted by breast cancer. The scholarship application is available in December and January of each year, with a deadline in late January to early February.
More information about the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust is online at breastcancerplate.org.
