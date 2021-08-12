AUBURN — Neal R. Blythe Tuesday announced he will run for the office of DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney in the 2022 election. Blythe will seek the Republican party nomination.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce my intention to run for the position of Prosecuting Attorney of DeKalb County, Indiana, in 2022. For the past 17 years, I have represented the people of DeKalb County as a deputy prosecutor. In that role, I have taken great pride in representing the interest of the public, protecting victims, and seeking justice. During this time, I have had two amazing role models, Judge Monte Brown and our current Prosecuting Attorney, ClaraMary Winebrenner,” Blythe said in a news release.
For the past six years, Blythe has served in the role of DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor.
“In this role, I have handled thousands of prosecutions, taken major felony cases to jury trial, including child molestation, rape, theft, burglaries, and numerous high-level drug dealing cases. I have experience in prosecuting murder and attempted murder, and I have regularly acted as a special prosecutor in three neighboring counties at the specific request of the prosecutors and judges in each county,” Blythe said.
In his capacity as a practicing attorney, Blythe said he has handled matters involving families, juveniles, budgetary matters, and every sector that could possibly affect a prosecuting attorney’s office.
“As a father of three young children, I understand the need for safety for families in our community. I am committed to keeping criminals off the streets in DeKalb County and will be focused on protecting our most vulnerable citizens: our children,” Blythe said.
If elected as prosecutor, Blythe said he pledges to continue pursuing justice and keeping the community safe by working with local law enforcement agencies.
“It will be my intention to take the office to an even higher level, focusing on maintaining high levels of training of prosecutors, along with making training with our police agencies a top priority. I intend to create a more robust victim advocacy program to assist those who find themselves victims of crimes and I will move the office forward with improvements in the use of technology in the investigation and prosecution of all types of crimes,” Blythe said.
