AUBURN — The Morgan Hefty State Farm Agency recently donated $1,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to aid in hunger relief efforts.
These funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock with the meat being given to Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, a shelter providing restorative care for women experiencing a homeless crisis.
According to Feeding America, over 880,000 people in Indiana are struggling with hunger, 274,000 of which are children. DeKalb County has approximately 4,700 residents who regularly experience food insecurity.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries,” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said in a news release. “Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times.
“Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important,” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said. “Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”
The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 900 pounds of donated livestock, providing 3,500 more meals to aid those seeking shelter at Hearten House.
“We are so thankful to have Morgan Hefty and Hefty Insurance & Financial Services, who is committed to helping us respond to the needs of those in our community facing hunger,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they are able to spend less on food. Right now, that is so important.”
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.6 million pounds of meat, providing over 6.4 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana.
For more information on the program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
