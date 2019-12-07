AUBURN — To celebrate and remember its time at the Eckhart Public Library’s Auburn Plaza location, the library will hold a farewell party at the Auburn Plaza location on Wednesday.
There will be a morning party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an evening party from 4-6 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided, and members from the library board and foundation will be present to answer questions about the transition back to the main library, as well as show some sneak peaks of new features at the main library.
After this, the Auburn Plaza location of the library will be permanently closed. Library locations also will be closed Dec. 12-14 to allow staff time to move items from the Auburn Plaza location. The Willennar Genealogy Center and The Teen Library will reopen on Monday, Dec. 16, with new hours. These will be as follows.
Willennar Genealogy Center
• Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Teen Library
• Monday-Friday: 2:30-7 p.m.
• Saturday: noon to 5 p.m.
The Teen Library will be open outside these hours for programming scheduled there, but not for other uses. It will open at noon on days with previously scheduled school closures.
This also means that some locations for library programming have changed. Check the library’s Facebook events page or visit epl.lib.in.us/calendar for details on events that were held at the Auburn Plaza location.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Sontag: Her Life and Work” by Benjamin Moser. This biography looks at Susan Sontag, an American intellectualism essayist, novelist and critic, and explores her role in American culture.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus during the week of Dec. 9-14:
• Santa Letters: The library will be accepting letters to Santa Claus at its locations and in the book drop on the corner of 12th and Van Buren streets through Dec. 11. Santa will read these letters and send personalized responses. Letter writers should include their names and addresses with the letters.
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Bridge-a-Rama Bridge Lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. The program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
• Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Lego Club: Explore science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and art, and interact with peers at Lego Club Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• “Rollie Muhn — Auburn’s Santa” — Join the library staff at Smiths Farms Manor, 406 Smith Drive, on Thursday from 3-4 p.m. for a brief look at Rollie Muhn, Auburn’s very own Santa Claus. All are welcome.
• Brews+Books Book Club: The group will discuss “The Almost Sisters” by Joshilyn Jackson Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St.
• Friends of Eckhart Public Library Book Sale: The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be selling gently used items including books, DVDs, and more Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St.. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
