INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, 36 new Indiana State Police officers were recognized at a graduation ceremony.
The 80th ISP Recruit Academy includes two DeKalb County natives.
Allison R. Marlowe, of Auburn, has been assigned to ISP District 13 at Lowell.
Samuel T. Waterhouse, of Garrett, who is a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, has been assigned to District 21, which covers the Indiana Toll Road.
The ceremony took place in the south atrium of the Indiana Statehouse.
Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, and the oath of office for the 36 new officers was delivered by Judge Steven R. Nation of the Hamilton County Superior Court.
Each new trooper then was presented a badge and official identification by Superintendent Carter.
The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training that totaled nearly 1,200 hours, but with the reality of COVID, the journey took 37 weeks.
Subject areas of training included criminal and traffic law, crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms and a host of other subjects related to modern policing.
In order to help ensure as safe an environment as possible for graduation, the recruits, staff and instructors resided and trained at the academy in a “bubble,” away from outside contact, including their families for the last two weeks.
Once at their assigned district, the new troopers will spend the next three months working side-by-side with a series of experienced field training officers. The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received over the duration of the formal academy training.
Upon successful completion of field training, each of the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle, and they will begin solo patrols in their assigned districts.
