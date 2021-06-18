AUBURN — An ordinance allowing beer and wine to be served at city-sponsored events in Auburn parks passed on a final vote by the Auburn Common Council Tuesday night.
The ordinance also bans smoking in parks and makes it illegal for registered sex offenders to enter city parks.
Beer and wine may be served only at park-supervised programs or events that are supervised directly by the Auburn Parks Department staff, the ordinance says.
More specific rules for alcohol events will be adopted by the Parks and Recreation Board, City Attorney W. Erik Weber said at a June 1 meeting.
Council members approved the ordinance by a 6-1 vote, with Mike Walter dissenting.
“Charles and Martha Eckhart wouldn’t like it,” Walter said, referring to the philanthropists who donated land for Eckhart Park, founded in 1915. Charles Eckhart once ran for governor of Indiana, unsuccessfully, on the Prohibition Party ticket.
Walter added, “I am no teetotaler, despite my Methodist Youth Fellowship abstinence pledge.”
The ordinance passed Tuesday also makes it “unlawful to use tobacco or e-cigarettes at any Auburn Parks Department Facility at any time.”
It adds: “No person who is required to register as a sexual offender by the State of Indiana or any other state who is listed on the State of Indiana Sex Offender Registry shall be permitted to enter or to remain in a City Park.”
