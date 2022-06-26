BUTLER — Three people were taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of S.R. 1, S.R. 101 and S.R. 8 at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Francisco Jimenez, age not available, of Hicksville, Ohio, was not injured but went to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne along with his passengers, Matildo Lopez, 30, and Karina Jimenez, 19, both of Hicksville.
Police said Lopez sustained facial injuries and complained of shoulder pain. Karina Jimenez was not injured, police said.
According to a police report, Francisco Jimenez was driving a 2012 Jeep Compass south on S.R. 101 and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Jessica Warren, 46, of Hicksville, was traveling west on S.R. 8 at the time of the crash.
Police said Francisco Jimenez failed to yield and crossed into the path of the Warren vehicle. The impact caused the Jimenez Jeep to flip onto its side.
Police said both vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Butler Police, Parkview EMS, Jeff's Towing and Tony's Towing.
