FORT WAYNE — Science Central is offering the opportunity to learn about a variety of animals and ecosystems from around the world in Nature Banners, a new exhibition in its Temporary Exhibitions Gallery.
Nature Banners features large, color panels brimming with gorgeous pictures, amazing facts,and fun activities pertaining to creatures ranging from elephants to hammerhead sharks. The exhibition, developed by the Paly Foundation, contains these sections:
• “Pollinators: Little Helpers, Big Results”
• “America’s Wolves: Four Wolves, One Amazing Story”
• “The Rhinoceros and the Pangolin: A Story of Two Strange Creatures Who Share a Secret”
• “Journey to Africa: Elephants”
• “Tiger! Tiger! Tracking Asia’s Largest Cat”
• “Diary of a Hammerhead”
• “Coral Reefs: Nurseries of the Sea”
Nature Banners opens on Saturday and will be at Science Central through May 30. Touring the exhibition is included with Science Central’s admission fee of $10. Children age 2 and under are admitted for free, as are Science Central members.
Science Central, a not-for-profit organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through its 200-plus exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, it brings the excitement of science and technology to more 140,000 children and adults annually.
Science Central is at 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. For more information, people can contact Science Central at 424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org.
