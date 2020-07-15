WATERLOO — Tax incentives for a new, $28.5 million factory were granted by the Waterloo Town Council at its meeting Tuesday in the Waterloo Depot.
TrueCore, a Nucor company, is building a 175,000-square-foot plant immediately west of the Nucor Building Systems complex in Waterloo’s industrial Park.
The TrueCore factory is expected to be complete in April 2021 and employ 25 people with total salaries of $2 million, an average of $80,000, according to information submitted to the council.
Nucor acquired TrueCore of Laurens, South Carolina, last December. It began construction of a second factory for the company on the Waterloo site in late April.
TrueCore makes insulated metal panels for the cold storage and industrial markets in North America, according to its website.
Nucor already operates three factories in DeKalb County — Nucor Fastener and Vulcraft in St. Joe, as well as Nucor Building Systems, which opened in Waterloo in 1987, according to a company official at Tuesday’s meeting.
“They know where it’s worked for years, and I think they’re comfortable in making the investment right here,” Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, said Wednesday.
“This is a huge project to win, and it’s a testament to Nucor to be able to acquire a set company and bring their facility here and create high-paying jobs for DeKalb County,” King said. “We’re excited for this growth. It’s a very exciting project for the town of Waterloo and DeKalb County as a whole.”
King credited Waterloo town leaders for their willingness to work with Nucor on the tax incentive, which will phase in property taxes over 10 years to reduce taxation on the $28.5 million investment. The tax abatement covers roughly $15.5 million for the building and $13 million for equipment.
“We appreciate your trust and faith in Waterloo,” Waterloo Town Council President David Bolton told two Nucor officials at the meeting.
The state of Indiana is offering additional incentives to TrueCore such as income tax credits and workforce training, King said. Details of those incentives will be announced later.
“We’re very happy to have this project and have TrueCore invest in our community,” King said.
Manufacturing is one of DeKalb County’s leading strengths, King said, adding, “We make things, especially in the steel industry.”
TrueCore’s website says its energy-efficient panels are ideal for temperature-controlled, industrial, and commercial buildings, distribution centers, automotive assembly plants, aircraft hangers, offices and schools. One of its products, PurePanel, is designed for cleanroom environments such as data centers, as well as pharmaceutical and semi-conductor manufacturing.
