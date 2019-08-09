GARRETT — A Garrett landlord appeared before the Garrett Common Council Tuesday night to object to the city’s updated process for utility billing.
Property owner Rick Yarian questioned the city’s ordinance requiring billing to be listed under landlords’ names. He said a recent potential tenant went to the utility office to sign up for city utilities, but was turned away because of the rule.
The ordinance was put in place earlier this year in order to keep landlords from being blindsided by tenants who move away with delinquent utility bills, sometimes being as much as six months in arrears. In some cases, tenants move away after a couple weeks and the landlord is charged extra fees for hookups, as well.
“This wasn’t done in a hurry,” said Councilman Dave Demkse regarding the new billing requirement. In some cases, landlords offer biweekly rentals and the tenants go away. “If (the billing) is in the owner’s name, it would take away some of those fees. We were not trying to screw anyone,” he added, noting city officials talked to owners and landlords before putting the new requirement in place. He apologized for any inconvenience it has caused.
Yarian complained that with billing in his name, he could have up to $1,000 in utility fees owed to the city in a month, creating a financial hardship. He does not want to pay the utility bills up front and then be reimbursed by tenants.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said currently all billing is in the name of the property owner, but the clerk has the discretion to send billing to both the tenant and the property owner.
“The city is in the utility business. (Yarian) is in the rental business. We are not partners and have the right to set up however we want,” Brinkerhoff said of the billing procedure.
Following nearly 20 minutes of discussion, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said when signing up for utilities, paperwork can be signed for both parties to receive billing.
In other business, the council introduced and passed on first reading an amendment to an ordinance believed to have been adopted in the 1970s, requiring electricians and plumbers to register their licenses to work in the city. The proposed amendment would repeal the requirement.
The change was proposed because the same requirements are made by the county for all contractors, sub-contractors and people doing construction work within DeKalb County or in any city or town for which DeKalb County is contracted to function as a building inspector, Garrett officials said.
Also Tuesday, Councilwoman Amanda Charles requested additional stone or a more solid base be installed near the recycling bins by the city barn.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported the Garrett Fire Department’s 140th year celebration will be Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. at the fire barn, and a teen swim for ages 13-19 at the pool is scheduled for Saturday night. The pool will close for the season Sunday.
