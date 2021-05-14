AUBURN — A celebration of Auburn’s Art District at 6th and Main streets will take place Tuesday, May 25.
“I couldn’t be more proud to see this entire project come to full fruition. Creating an art culture at 6th and Main will impact our community for years to come,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of the Auburn Main Street organization that promotes downtown.
In the fall of 2019, Auburn Main Street launched a fast-paced crowdfunding campaign with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Within 60 days AMS exceeded its goal of $20,000, which IHCDA matched for downtown murals and new downtown banners.
In the spring of 2020, the implementation of murals began with “Impressionism Tunnel” on 122 N. Main St., and “Love Has No Barriers” on 115 W. 5th St. All murals were completed by local artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer.
With remaining funds, Auburn Main Street replaced the 17-year-old Downtown Auburn Business Association banners. Auburn will start seeing those pop up throughout downtown soon. For the 6th and Main Street corridor, AMS issued a call to local artists to have their work featured. More than 50 applications were submitted, from which 23 artists were selected.
“The event will highlight the collaboration between AMS, the City of Auburn, IHCDA, and local artists from northeast Indiana,” Auburn Main Street president Eldon Byler said of the May 25 celebration.
The event will begin with a ribbon cutting at 4:20 p.m. at the corner of 6th and Main streets, with special guest Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Immediately following, those attending will have the chance to meet and greet the artists, enjoy entertainment from It’s Not My Band, food from Hoosier Mama Food Truck, children’s activities from Eckhart Public Library and late-night shopping.
The Mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all. For more information, check social media @AuburnMainStreet and the website AuburnMainStreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.