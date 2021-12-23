WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central School Board Tuesday night unanimously approved school calendars for the next three years.
The calendars are similar to the current school year calendar, Superintendent Steve Teders said.
A liaison committee reviewed the current calendar format and recommended some adjustments, receiving feedback from staff. Once in draft format, the calendars were posted on the district’s website and parents were invited to review the calendars and provide feedback, Teders added.
The overwhelming majority of feedback was positive, he said.
He described it as a “smooth process” that went well.
For the 2022-23 academic year, school will open for students on Aug. 10 and end on May 26, 2023. Graduation will take place on June 4, 2023.
Fall break will be the week of Oct. 17-21. Winter break will begin Dec. 22 and students will return to school on Jan. 5, 2023. Spring break will be March 27-31.
For the 2023-24 academic year, school will open for students on Aug. 9 and end on May 24, 2023. Graduation will take place on June 2, 2024.
Fall break will be the week of Oct. 16-20. Winter break will begin Dec. 25 and students will return to school on Jan. 8, 2024. Spring break will be March 25-29.
For the 2024-25 academic year, school will open for students on Aug. 7 and end on May 23, 2025. Graduation will take place on June 1, 2025.
Fall break will be the week of Oct. 14-18. Winter break will begin Dec. 23, with students returning to school on Jan. 6, 2025. Spring break will be March 24-28.
“Although it is impossible to satisfy individual wants and needs of the entire district, there are many factors to consider when developing a school calendar,” Teders said in a memorandum to the board.
“I feel we have a very good working calendar that meets the needs of our students, staff and community.”
Board member Valerie Armstrong said she appreciates the fact that the calendar covers three years.
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board approved new high school courses for 2022-23. Most of the new courses are Next Level Program of Study courses that the school needs to offer for graduation requirements, the board heard. The courses have been taught previously at the high school but might involve a new change and/or additional standards included in them Approved courses were: agriculture structures fabrication and design; greenhouse and soil-less production; principles of agriculture; principles of veterinary science; accounting capstone; business management capstone; digital marketing; finance and investment; finance and investment capstone; new venture development; personal finance and banking; principles of entrepreneurship; small business operation; intermediate chorus; and human body systems.
“It’s amazing, the breadth of courses we are able to offer,” said board President Heather Krebs.
Armstrong described the course offerings as “exciting.”
• The board granted permission for DeKalb High School instrumental and vocal students to travel to Cedar Point on Friday, May 13, 2022. In a memo to the board, Principal Marcus Wagner said due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Disney trip for those groups over spring break has been canceled. At Cedar Point, students will experience several performance opportunities, along with unique learning experiences, Wagner said. Students will miss school on May 13 and will return the same day. Charter buses will be used for the trip and the cost will be no more than $300 per student.
• The board voted to accept a Computational Thinking and Micro:bits Grant for $7,000 from the Region 8 Education Service Center and the Schwab Foundation. The grant will be used for programming that will take teachers into a “deep dive” of Micro:bit technology. Micro:bits are pocket-sized computers that will introduce students to how software and hardware work together and will be used in conjunction with computer science courses, the board heard.
The board also accepted a $350 grant from the Community Foundation DeKalb County VOICES of Philanthropy to aid in the purchase of a 3D printer.
The board went on to accept a $2,000 grant from the American Dairy Association of Indiana that will be used toward the purchase of two new beverage merchandisers that hold milk cartons on lunch lines.
The board accepted a donation of 80 tourniquets from Lutheran Health Network that will be used on each of the district’s school buses.
• The board’s annual organization meeting and regular January school board meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 13. The change from its regular meeting date on the third Tuesday of the month is due to a state statute that requires the organization meeting to be held on or before Jan. 15 each year.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb Middle School paraprofessional Emily Ball; bus driver Stephanie Brookshire; clinic employee Brittany Everidge; middle school custodian Carrie Minick; technology department staff member Lynn Korthal; and high school track coaches Mya and Nate Brown.
The board approved the appointments of: high school head baseball coach Collin Bice; middle school paraprofessional Angela Gilbert; high school custodian Christian Kelsey; middle school custodian Garry Forbes; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Jasmine Wright; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Davin Bolen; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Meghan York; J.R. Watson Elementary School food service employee Belinda Ellis; high school choir back-up band director Kaitlynn Doubblestein; high school long-term substitute Austin Miller; J.R. Watson long-term substitute Julie Beckmann; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Brett Orr; bus drivers Melissa Hyde, Linda Gill and Sara King; and new bus driver trainer Nicole Tackett.
