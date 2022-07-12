AUBURN — The Bulldogs return to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on Friday for a performance that will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The group has been pleasing audiences for the past 30 years and is currently comprised of Wayne Neukom, Bernie Stone, Bob Zmyslony, Kenny Taylor and Maggie Hawkins.
The Bulldogs play music from 1955 to 1969. As a special treat, the Auburn Shifters Car Club will be joining the party with special cars on display. The outdoor theater welcomes anyone with a special vehicle to join the fun. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on.
Friday’s concert is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound.
For more information about the Bulldogs, visit thebulldogs50s60s.com.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St., adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see a complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
