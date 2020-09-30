AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
With those cases, DeKalb County ended September with 168 cases, making it the leading month for COVID-19 diagnoses.
Wednesday’s new patients range in age from 19 to 75. The 75-year-old is hospitalized. Nine are recovering at home, and the department has no further information for the other two, a news release said. Aside from the 19-year-old, all others are over age 37, and five are older than 62.
They raise the county’s total to 519 cases since March. The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
DeKalb County has reported 15 deaths from COVID-19, the most recent reported on Thursday.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State reports 20 deaths
Indiana closed out September on Wednesday with 20 deaths for the second day in a row, ending the month with seven out of eight days in double digits.
Cases stayed high, too, as the state's average daily case count for the month was nearly identical to August.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's daily report on Wednesday, Indiana added 953 new cases of COVID-19 with 20 more deaths.
The state averaged 861 cases of COVID-19 per day in September, making Wednesday's total above average. The September average for the state was a handful lower than August, but very similar.
Wednesday also marked the second consecutive day the state logged 20 deaths, unusually high compared to recent weeks. Prior to the last two days, the state hit 20 deaths only once since mid-August, on Sept. 15.
Outside of Sunday, when Indiana logged only three deaths, the state has totaled 10 or more Hoosiers lost in seven of eight days.
Indiana's average deaths per day ticked up slightly in September at about 11 per day, up from 10 per day the month prior.
DeKalb County's overall case count increased by more than 40% in September, higher than the state as a whole, as the county has seen more activity than in previous months.
Noble County added six cases Wednesday, while LaGrange County increased by four and Steuben County was up two.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 32 overall, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
