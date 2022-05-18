AUBURN — After 39 years, approximately 1,980 practices, approximately 615 concerts, four presidents and three directors, the Auburn Community Band is ready to kick off its 40th season with a special concert.
The band, featuring some 40 musicians from DeKalb County and the surrounding area, will take the stage at the Sweetwater auditorium in Fort Wayne on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tom Laverghetta, trumpet player and president of the band, said the band members are very excited to be performing at Sweetwater.
His biggest fear is that after all these years, nerves might get the best of some.
Fellow band member Gary Nordmann chuckled and said, “We have stepped our game up for this concert.”
Laverghetta said the opportunity to perform at Sweetwater’s auditorium to open the 40th season came about with a simple email to Chuck Surack, chief executive officer of Sweetwater Sound Inc. Laverghetta and Surack performed together several years ago.
“It is a privilege to be invited to play down there,” Nordmann said.
Over the years, musicians have come and gone from the band, but five members have been loyal to the band performing in nearly all of the performances. Those musicians include Laverghetta and the band’s founder Dick Shankle, who plays baritone.
Dale Wagner, on trumpet, Jerry Sigler, on the tuba and Carol Hathaway, on alto saxophone, started with the band shortly after its first concert.
Laverghetta started the band with director Dick Norris who directed the band from 1982 through 2004. Local resident Kim Randinelli took over directing duties from 2004-2012 and Don Riley, the band’s current director, took over in 2012. Today, Riley directs the band alongside Angela Bassett.
Laverghetta said the 40th anniversary is a special one because many community bands don’t stand the test of time.
He attributes the band’s success to performing the music the community wants to hear along with being engaged in the community.
Nordmann said Laverghetta deserves some of the credit for keeping the band alive.
“A lot of this is because of him,” Nordmann said. “The band continues because of Tom. People know him and respect him. Community support is what keeps us going.”
In its 40th season, the band has 12 concerts scheduled this summer, beginning Friday with the last concert taking place Sept. 3 before the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Parade of Classics. The band also normally takes part in the DeKalb Free Fall parade. Throughout the summer months, the band calls the Outdoor Theater home with a handful of concerts at special locations.
With 12 concerts during a season, Nordmann said the pieces performed are different. The staple of their repertoire is “Stars and Stripes Forever,” composed by John Phillip Sousa in 1896.
Laverghetta said it is a crowd favorite and is the band’s go-to for its encore on any given night.
The Eckhart Public Library is one of Laverghetta’s favorite places to play. Although the crowd is normally a smaller one, he said it is neat to see people sitting on their porch listening to the music.
“How much more American can you get?” he said.
The band also performs several Christmas concerts during the holiday season. Those concerts have been limited over the past two years as COVID-19 has put a damper on indoor concerts. Christmas concerts include performances at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn and Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village in Avilla.
The band is open to all adult musicians along with middle school and high school band students with a recommendation from their band director. Musicians have ranged in age from 11 to 92 over the years. The band rehearses every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the DeKalb Middle School during the school year and the Auburn First United Methodist Church during the summer. There are no tryouts or dues.
“The band’s only requirement is to have fun, and love to play music,” Laverghetta said.
For more information, contact any musician or call 925-1819.
