AUBURN — A story in Tuesday’s edition incorrectly attributed a quote to DeKalb County Council member Bob Krafft.
Krafft did not say that county officials should insist on free parking for county employees if the city of Auburn builds a new parking garage on county-owned property east of the courthouse in Auburn.
“I support the project, and I support the idea of the council working with the city to get something done” to improve parking, Krafft said.
Council President Rick Ring said county employees should receive free parking if a garage is built on the site.
Krafft actually said Ring’s statement on the topic does not speak for the entire council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.