AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board said Thursday that it “intends, at this time, to hold the festival over Labor Day weekend as scheduled.”
The festival is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 29, and continue throughout the following week, with most events occurring Thursday, Sept. 3, through Saturday, Sept. 5, on Labor Day weekend.
Festival officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 restrictions from the City of Auburn and State of Indiana, and plans are “subject to change based on possible recommendations or restrictions that may occur in the near future.”
The festival organization said it has been in communication with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club of classic-car enthusiasts, local classic car auctions and museums. It said it is making the decision to go ahead with the festival in part based on discussions with those groups, as well as with guidance from the DeKalb County Health Department and the City of Auburn.
The ACD Club plans to announce later this month whether its members will attend with their classic cars this year.
“The 2020 ACD Festival may be different in some respects this year as we remain mindful of the current climate, but will remain the quality classic car celebration and family-friendly event that attendees have enjoyed for 64 years,” said Mike Boswell, ACD Festival board president.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival also is planning for the traditional downtown Auburn summer cruise-ins. This is the first year for the festival to sponsor these events, in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
The next cruise-in is scheduled for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn on the courthouse square. Admission to the event is free for cars and spectators. Car owners are asked to register starting at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets. DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder recommends that people refrain from attending if they have been ill in the last 14 days or have been around anyone who has been ill. He also recommends wearing a face covering and following social distancing guidelines while attending the event. More details regarding the downtown Auburn cruise-ins are online at acdfestival.org.
“During these unprecedented times the ACD Festival, like many other events, is struggling with funding,” the festival organization said. “Consider supporting the festival with a donation at acdfestival.org, with an event sponsorship or by becoming a Friend of the ACD Festival. Friend of the Festival membership costs $100 and includes a limited-edition 2020 flag depicting this year’s poster and a mention in the festival’s magazine. People may contact the ACD Festival for more information by calling the office at 925-3600 or sending email to leslie@acdfestival.org.
“As always, we remain committed to our mission of ‘celebrating and promoting automobile heritage,’ while continuing to keep the health and safety of all of those involved in the festival, our community and all who attend at the forefront of our decision-making,” said Leslie Peel, ACD Festival executive director.
