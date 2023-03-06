AUBURN — Police said the driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of an Indiana State Police officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn Friday drove directly toward the officer and his vehicle struck him.
The crash claimed the life of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn.
The suspect driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody and has been incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court II, Indiana State Police Detective First Sgt. Brooks Johnson said Fort Wayne Police officer Mathew Mcgill was traveling northbound on I-69 on Friday in a fully-marked police car. McGill was off duty at the time and saw a 2003 silver Jeep traveling northbound. The Jeep was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, the affidavit said,
McGill used the public address system on his police car in an attempt to get the attention of the driver to advise him to stop his behavior, the affidavit said.
McGill observed the driver of the vehicle moving around aggressively in the vehicle and he observed the driver yelling.
McGill observed the driver continue his reckless behavior and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield and accelerated at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police indicates Trooper Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather-related vehicle crashes.
McGill observed Trooper Bailey attempting to deploy stop sticks in front of the Jeep, the affidavit said.
“Officer McGill told me that the subject drove directly towards Master Trooper Bailey and the vehicle struck Master Trooper Bailey,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
McGill got out of his vehicle to provide aid to Trooper Bailey, the affidavit said. Other vehicles stopped and citizens began to assist in providing aid to Trooper Bailey and McGill then turned his attention to the driver of the Jeep, who was later identified as Sands.
Sands got out of his car and was coming back toward McGill, the affidavit said. McGill gave Sands verbal commands to get on the ground. Sands refused to comply with verbal commands from McGill and force had to be used to take Sands into custody, the affidavit said.
Trooper Bailey was transported from the scene and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sands was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where he was checked for injuries. He was offered a chemical test for intoxication and refused the test, the affidavit said. A search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was completed at 7:01 p.m. on Friday.
Police also interviewed a witness who stated he observed the crash.
The witness told police he was traveling southbound on I-69 at a speed of about 35 mph. He told police he had a good view of what occurred, due to him driving at a slow rate of speed, according to the affidavit.
The witness stated he saw a silver Jeep, traveling at a high rate of speed, approaching a police car. The witness saw that the Jeep swerved toward the officer and the police officer was struck by the Jeep, the affidavit said.
The witness described the Jeep to be driving dangerously and erratically, according to the affidavit.
Sands was interviewed by police and, after been advised of his Miranda rights, agreed to speak to police, the affidavit said.
Sands told police he was traveling northbound on I-69 and observed police lights and vehicles slowing. Sands described driving in and out of traffic. He told police that an officer had his lights on behind him and he continued to drive without stopping, the affidavit said.
Sands told police he approached the police car ahead of him and saw the officer deploying stop sticks.
“He told me that he saw the officer and he swerved to the left and this was where the officer was at,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
“He told us the officer ran in front of him.”
In the police interview, Sands said he had smoked marijuana within an hour of the crash and was on his way to Michigan to purchase more marijuana, the affidavit said.
Police asked Sands how fast he was going and Sands said, “They said I was going 80 or 90 mph but it could not have been that fast,” the affidavit said.
During the interview, Sands stated he was going the speed limit, which would have been 70 mph. It should be noted that the road conditions at the time were poor due to heavy snow in the area, Johnson said in the affidavit.
