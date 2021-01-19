AUBURN — A park along the Auburn-Waterloo Trail, across the road from DeKalb High School, will be named for one of its biggest boosters.
DeKalb County Commissioners voted Monday to name the site Metzger Park in honor of Ken Metzger.
“For all he’s done, for his continued interest in this project, we think it would be a very nice gesture,” said Dick Shankle, president of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail organization. Shankle said the trail’s board of directors authorized the request.
Since 2014, Metzger has donated more than $22,449 in cash and services to the park, Shankle told the commissioners at their meeting Monday in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
“I’m totally in favor of it. He’s put a lot of his own resources into it,” Commissioner Mike Watson said after hearing Shankle’s request.
This year alone, Metzger donated mowing services valued at $1,625, Shankle said. He also watered and fertilized the park’s lawn.
“He’s told me he’s going to do it as long as he can. He likes to do it, and he’s very proud of how it looks,” Shankle said about Metzger’s turf care.
Commissioners will decide Monday if they can donate $3,000 for a sign designating the site as Metzger Park.
Shankle said the trail organization has no funds for a sign. He said it would cost $3,000 for double-sided, cast bronze sign with an estimated life of 50 years.
A message on the sign would say that Metzger has worked long hours with many volunteers to improve the park, including installation of a pavilion, accessible drinking fountain, bike racks, tree plantings and decorative fence, in addition to his efforts at turf management.
