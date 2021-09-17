WATERLOO — After taking 2020 off due to COVID, marching band season has returned, and DeKalb High School will host the Baron Brigade Invitational this Saturday.
Fourteen bands will be featured in competition across six classes, and the Baron Brigade will perform in exhibition.
Competition begins at 3 p.m. with the Eastside Marching Pride kicking off Scholastic Class B. The Heritage Marching Patriots perform at 3:13 p.m., followed by the Bluffton Bengal Brigade at 3:26 p.m.
The competition shifts to Scholastic Class A, with Bishop Dwenger at 3:39 p.m., South Side at 3:52 p.m., New Haven at 4:05 p.m., Northrop at 4:18 p.m. and Snider at 4:31 p.m.
At approximately 4:44 p.m., awards for Scholastic Class A and B will be presented.
Following a break, Adams Central will start Open Class D competition at 5:30 p.m., with Woodlan at 5:45 p.m. Garrett’s Railroader Regiment is listed as the lone Open Class C band, competing at 6 p.m.
After another break, Open Class B competition begins with Columbia City at 6:30 p.m., followed by East Noble at 6:45 p.m. and North Side at 7 p.m.
The Baron Brigade is slated to perform in exhibition at 7:15 p.m., with awards for Open Class B, C and D to follow.
Marching band season began last weekend, with DeKalb, Garrett and other area bands competing at the On the Banks of the Wabash contest at Bluffton High School.
In Open Class B, DeKalb placed second with a score of 60.400, earning the best general effect caption award. Leo placed first at 61.650, grabbing awards for best music and best visual.
“Sparks are flying with this group,” Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank said of the band’s first contest performance. “They’re well past the halfway point in having dots down. We plan to play part of our closer this weekend.
“We’ve even changed the entire marching Brigade’s uniforms to spark some extra joy with a gorgeous blue sparkle material. You can see them coming from a mile away.
“They’re definitely a smart band and are doing a great job at trusting the process,” Lank said. “They understand we are young and some things are going to take longer because we are younger, but at the end of the day, the leadership team and upperclassmen have done such a great job of taking care of our rookies and younger family members.
“I’m just incredibly proud of how well they all support one another.”
East Noble (56.250) was third in Class B at Bluffton and Huntington North (53.150) was fourth.
In Open Class C, Concordia placed first with a score of 60.400, winning best music and best visual awards. Angola (59.650) was second, winning for best general effect.
Garrett (51.750) was third and Norwell (51.100) was fourth.
In Open Class D, Woodlan was first at 54.350, winning for best general effect and best music. Adams Central (50.150) was second and Whitko (50.000) was third, winning for best visual.
In Scholastic Class A, Northrop swept the caption awards and placed first at 57.350. Wayne (43.500) was second, New Haven (40.350) was third, South Side (38.450) was fourth and Bishop Dwenger (35.750) was fifth.
In Scholastic Class B, Heritage, the lone band competing, scored 35.150.
