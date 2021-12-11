AUBURN — An Auburn woman was arrested around noon on Friday on drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Trina Fugate, 46, of the 300 block of West 11th St., was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant. In addition to dealing in methamphetamine, she also is charged with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court II, Fugate lives within 500 feet of McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn.
In the affidavit, Auburn Police officer Justin James said he received a call from a woman on Oct. 30 stating she would like to give him information on drug dealers in the area. James said he was familiar with the woman and has received credible information from her in the past.
The woman told James that Fugate had been dealing methamphetamine and drives to Michigan once a week to pick up two ounces of methamphetamine, the affidavit said. The woman told James that Fugate drives the methamphetamine back to her apartment at 358 W. 11th St.
On Nov. 3, James said, he received information from the woman that Fugate had made her trip to Michigan and was attempting to sell some of the methamphetamine off.
James said he contacted a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department detective and requested that he help James with surveillance on Fugate’s residence.
On Nov. 4, the woman advised she was inside Fugate’s apartment and observed methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside Fugate’s bedroom. The woman said Fugate also stated she was going to deliver a half-ounce of meth to someone in Waterloo, according to the affidavit.
At about 1:53 p.m., the detective advised that Fugate and an unknown male got inside a gray 2021 Toyota Camry and were traveling north on Indiana Avenue. The detective followed in an unmarked vehicle. The Camry turned onto North Street and then onto Main Street, the affidavit said.
The detective said the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 40-42 mph in a 35 mph zone. James said he notified the detective he was coming up behind him and he could pull off. James said he activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of North Main Street, according to the affidavit.
During the stop, Fugate denied consent to search the vehicle. James retrieved his K9, Reggie, and conducted a free air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle and the K9 alerted on an odor, the affidavit said.
During a search of the car, James found a pipe containing a burned residue and white residue under the passenger seat, the affidavit said. James said Fugate told him the pipe was hers.
When James told Fugate he had information that she was going to be transporting a half-ounce of methamphetamine to Waterloo and that he knew she had methamphetamine and paraphernalia, she stated, “I have it on me,” and that it was in her pants, according to the affidavit. She also admitted having additional methamphetamine and paraphernalia in her apartment, the affidavit said.
A clear plastic bag containing a white substance that James recognized to be methamphetamine was removed from Fugate’s pants.
At Fugate’s apartment, two bags containing a white crystal substance were removed from a dresser. James said he recognized the substance to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Also in the dresser, he found two smoking devices and a digital scale containing white powdery residue. A substance recognized to be marijuana was located in a jewelry box, the affidavit said.
James said Fugate admitted on video, after being read her Miranda rights, that she sold marijuana “to get by.”
James said Fugate has a previous conviction for dealing in methamphetamine.
