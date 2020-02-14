FORT WAYNE — Jessica Butler, an Auburn native, will star in Fort Wayne’s premiere of “The Wild Party” by Andrew Lippa.
Butler, a graduate of DeKalb High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne, has been a Fort Wayne theater favorite for several years.
Based on Joseph Moncure March’s 1928 narrative poem of the same name, the steamy Prohibition tale roars its way across the stage.
Winner of the 2000 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, “The Wild Party” is described as a “darkly brilliant show (that) features one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written.”
Decadence and excess are the life of the party in this jazzy 1920s whodunit. Lovers Queenie (portrayed by Butler) and Burrs decide to throw the party to end all parties in their Manhattan apartment.
After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living on the edge, Queenie’s wandering eye lands on a striking man, Mr. Black. As the debauchery reaches a climax, so does Burrs’ jealousy, which erupts in jealous rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns to Queenie and Black. The Fort Wayne premiere will be presented by Three Rivers Music Theatre at The Philmore on Broadway from Feb. 21 through March 14. Information about tickets and showtimes is available at threeriversmusictheatre.com.
