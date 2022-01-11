FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne’s next Omnibus Speaker Series lecture featuring Monica Lewinsky, originally set for Jan. 25, will be rescheduled.
Due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Indiana and nationwide, and to ensure as safe of an experience as possible for patrons in attendance at the university’s 1,500-seat Auer Performance Hall at Rhinehart Music Center, representatives of Lewinsky and university officials began working Thursday to establish a new date for her visit later this year.
Next up on the Omnibus schedule Feb. 17 is former Republican National Committee Chairman and well-known political commentator Michael Steele. Visit the Omnibus website pfw.edu/omnibus-speaker-series/ for more information about this season’s featured presenters and the history of Purdue Fort Wayne’s popular speaker series.
