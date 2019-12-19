GARRETT — In November 2015, a dedication ceremony was held to donate a home on South Second Street, including six acres of land, to the Garrett High School Building Trades program.
The property was gifted to the school by Lucy Brennan, who was 99 years old when the property was dedicated. Mrs. Brennan expressed excitement about the plans to use the property as a subdivision. She passed away in August 2017.
Under sunny skies Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Brennan Estates subdivision, consisting of nine residential home sites just east of the school campus, on South Second Street on Joanna Court.
Twelve people shoveled soil to officially begin what is believed to be the only school-owned subdivision in the nation, according to Chad Sutton, Garrett High School’s director of career development.
Two years ago, the Building Trades Class renovated the 1960s home built for Mrs. Brennan and her husband, Garrett businessman Bernard “Pete” Brennan. The site included one acre of property for its construction project, which then sold at auction in October 2017.
Since then, the school has been working with developer Todd Bauer of Foresight Engineering and the G-K-B Building Trades Advisory Board to decide how the remaining acreage should be divided. Sutton said three choices were considered, with a cul-de-sac with properties along a single street chosen as the preferred design.
A shortfall of funding for infrastructure was covered by a “considerable donation” from businessman Wally Comer of Adventure Homes and his wife, Joanna, for whom the main street, Joanna Court, will be named. She learned the naming of the street was a Christmas gift from Wally – “one that she couldn’t return,” he said.
Sutton said Comer has been a great supporter of the building trades program, and many current and former students now work at Adventure Homes using skills learned through the program.
“Wally Comer’s generous donation will ensure the completion of the infrastructure. Knott Excavating will begin construction on the subdivision as weather permits,” Sutton added.
Plans call for the infrastructure project to be completed in July, with the first home started in August 2020.
Sutton said lot sizes will range from 1,100-1,400 square feet at an estimated cost of $30,000 to $40,000. While no specific home plans have been determined, Sutton said the designs must be something students are capable of completing.
“If we need to use subcontractors, the kids don’t benefit,” he said.
Students as young as fifth-graders are introduced to the Career Development Program with visits to the high school classroom. Middle school students also are involved in the program. This year, eighth-grader Kayana Martinez led a project to build Adirondack chairs for a fundraiser.
Sutton has served as a building trades instructor for more than 11 years and has overseen a project home each year.
He said the Brennan Estates project would not be possible without the support of the community.
“(City Planner) Milton Otero really helped and guided us,” Sutton said. “He and (Mayor Todd Fiandt) have always been there for us. It is a good partnership.
“This really comes down all about our partners to make this program what it is, from the Garrett community, to the administration and school board, the partnership with Ivy Tech and industries we work with every day through the school,” Sutton said.
“It’s amazing. You get a bunch of people that care, that’s what happens — something special,” he said.
“We just want to complete (Mrs. Brennan’s) vision,” he added.
The Garrett High School Building Trades Program has a 40-year legacy in the community. Sutton’s family lives in one former project home near the school.
“These kids can see – gosh, they are going to drive their families by here. I wouldn’t be surprised one of them will actually live there someday,” he said of Brennan Estates.
“Build homes where people can be happy,” Mrs. Brennan’s daughter, Jean Cozier, charged Sutton at the conclusion of the dedication four years ago.
Her mother’s vision is now being realized though this special project.
