WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district recognized outgoing board member Tim Haynes for his 12 1/2 years of service at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
“Tim really has been a constant on this school board,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
“Tim was always looking out for students and always looking out for staff.”
“Tim has a heart of gold, especially when it comes to classified staff members. Tim’s background in the dairy industry and ag community made him really a cheerleader for our bus drivers, our custodians, our classified staff, and all staff,” Teders continued.
“Tim was always out there looking for grants from the dairy association and from the ag world that our food service director and others could take advantage of.”
Teders noted that this year’s seniors were entering kindergarten at the time Haynes took his seat on the school board.
He commended Haynes for his empathy and his desire to ask questions, become informed, explore alternatives and look for answers.
“Tim’s just been rock solid as a board member,” Teders said.
Teders then presented Haynes with a mantel clock on behalf of the district.
Board President Heather Krebs noted Haynes is the only person who has been on the board longer than she has.
“I remember when I came on as a new board member ... Tim was always the person who would reach out and say, ‘Hey, I want you to understand where this is coming from. I want you to understand the context behind the decisions that we’ve made and what’s happening here and what’s going on,’ and just make sure that we all, as we came in, were really comfortable with our new roles on the board,” Krebs said.
“I love that we’ve forged a friendship over the last 10 years that I’ve been on the board.”
Board member Greg Lantz thanked Haynes for his service and dedication.
“We need a lot more people that are willing to do that for their community,” Lantz added. “Thank you for your service for 12 1/2 years.”
Board member Valerie Armstrong said Haynes always was so good about explaining and telling her how the district got to where it was.
“That really really helped me as a new board member,” Armstrong said.
“I appreciate you being the voice of reason. You’re always just calm, cool and collected... I appreciate it a lot,” board member Jeff Johnson told Haynes.
Jason Hunter, president of the DeKalb Educators Association, commended Haynes for his willingness and his ability to be collaborative and to do what was asked.
“I appreciate your service,” Hunter told Haynes.
“Thank you guys ... because you guys are the ones who make it what it is,” Haynes said.
“You have one final duty,” Krebs told Haynes.
“I move to adjourn,” Haynes replied.
